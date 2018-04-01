Weather forecast: Showers develop later in day

Happy Easter! Mostly cloudy skies will stick around for the start of our day, with mild temperatures in the mid to low 60s.

Highs will be warm, reaching mid to low 80s

Shower activity ends early tonight

There may be an early coastal shower, then a few inland moving showers will develop later in the day as the sea breeze moves inland. Highs will be warm, reaching the mid to low 80s.

Shower activity will end early tonight, then mostly cloudy skies through the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid to low 60s.

There will be some areas of fog early Monday morning.

We'll see more sunshine over the next few days with temperatures staying well above average. Highs will be in the mid-80s through Wednesday.

A front will move in mid-week, bringing a slight chance for showers and a brief cool-down for Thursday.

