Dozens displaced by fire at Daytona Beach apartment complex

A fire at a Daytona Beach apartment complex displaced 30 people Sunday, according to authorities.

The incident happened at the Tzadik Bay Apartments.

The fire department said the fire started on the porch of one of the units and was caused by “careless smoking.”

Randrea Moore, who lives at the apartment complex, returned home to find major damage to her son’s room.

“[We] went around back and the whole building, his room is completely burned,” she said.

One person was transported to a hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

A total of 20 adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is providing assistance to those who were displaced.