Dogs hit the waves at annual surfing competition

Usually Cocoa Beach is strictly no dogs allowed but Sunday was an exception.

Dogs hit the waves in Cocoa Beach on Sunday

Part of annual Easter Pro-Am surfing contest

Proceeds benefit the Brevard Humane Society

For the past three years, dogs have been allowed to share the water—and the spotlight—with pro and amateur surfers for the 54th Easter Pro-Am surfing competition.

Hundreds packed the beach with their furry friends to watch the contest. This year seven entrants battled it out to claim the top prize, including “barking rights.”

Waldo the dog was hoping to defend his title but lost to Surf Pig, the three-legged dog.

The cost to compete was $25. All proceeds went to the Brevard Humane Society.

The organization hopes to raise about $1,500 for its spay and neuter clinic.

Scott Wright entered his rescue dog Ginger in the contest for the first time. He said he’s been training her for a while.

Ginger came in sixth, which is not too bad considering it’s her first time ever,” he said.