VIDEO: Disney unveils Star Wars land construction update

Disney's shareholders were treated to updates on a slew of projects during the annual shareholder meeting in Houston this week — including a look at construction of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land at Disneyland and Disney World.

Construction video update for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Flyover video shows new land at Disneyland

Supposed to open at Disneyland and Disney World in 2019

RELATED: Disney shares new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge details Disney Parks to offer a 'Westworld' style Star Wars land



The Disney Parks Blog released flyover video shown Thursday to shareholders. Although the video shows the status of construction at Disneyland in California, the Star Wars land coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida is expected to be similar.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is considered Disney's largest attractions expansion. Set on the remote planet Batuu, the new land is supposed to provide guests with an immersive, customizable experience, from rides to experiences.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is expected to open at both parks in 2019.

Fans of the Star Wars saga are also eagerly awaiting the opening of Star Wars-themed resort, coming to Walt Disney World after the parks open.

Disney also announced Thursday that filmmaker Jon Favreau has been tapped as showrunner for a live action Star Wars series, which will comes to Disney's upcoming media streaming platform.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

CHECK OUT ATTRACTIONS INSIDER: Your all-in-one source for news, pictures and video from Florida’s theme parks. Just go to our Attractions Insider page. Sign up to get breaking theme park news alerts and subscribe to our newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, delivered to your inbox or mobile phone.