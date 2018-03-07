Florida House passes gun reform bill, sends it to Gov. Scott

Last Updated: Wednesday, March 07, 2018, 8:54 PM EST
The Florida House passed a gun violence prevention package that already passed in the State Senate Wednesday evening.
- One provision will allow certain school staff to be armed
- Florida House passed the measure 67-50
- Gov. Scott will now decide whether to sign it
After an eight-hour debate Wednesday, the House passed the bill 67-50, with a mix of Republicans and Democrats voting for it and against it.
Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, one of the victims in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, gave a standing ovation to lawmakers as the bill's vote came down.
What's in the bill?
The bill that's being sent to the Florida House would do the following:
MENTAL HEALTH
- Creates a process to allow law enforcement to petition a court for a risk protection order to stop someone from accessing firearms if there is a danger that they will harm themselves or others. Orders can be issued for up to 12 months.
- Allow law enforcement to seize firearms or ammunition for someone taken into custody under the Baker Act for 24 hours after that person has been released, provided there is no risk protection order against them
- Prohibits a person with a mental illness or has been committed to a mental institution from owning a gun unless a court says otherwise
FIREARMS
- Raises the age a person may buy a long gun, shotgun or modern sporting rifle such as the AR-15 from 18 to 21 unless they are a member of the military or law enforcement
- Prohibits bump-fire stocks from being bought or sold in the state
SCHOOL SAFETY
- Establishes a public safety commission to investigate the mass violence incidents and make recommendations
- Allows a county sheriff to set up a program to train certain school staff members to carry firearms. Excludes classroom teachers who only teach.
- Requires school districts to work with law enforcement in placing officers in school facilities and designating a school safety specialist
- Provides funding for mental health care programs in schools
The bill also prohibits a person from making or posting threats about a mass shooting or act of terror, and orders FDLE to create a mobile app to allow the community to relay information about threats.
The cost of the package is $400 million. READ THE DETAILS.
Who voted for the bill?
To get the bill through the Florida House, a mix of Democrats and Republicans were needed.
On Tuesday, House Democrats tried and failed to take the so-called "Marshal Program" out of the package.
The plan would allow highly-qualified school personnel to carry guns, which caused some Democrats to reject the bill.
Meanwhile, some pro-gun Republicans thought the bill went too far in restricting access to guns.
Here is how state lawmakers from the Tampa and Central Florida areas voted on this bill:
FLORIDA HOUSE VOTES
|Name
|Party
|Counties
|Vote
|Rep. Larry Ahern
|R
|Pinellas
|Yes
|Rep. Ben Albritton
|R
|Polk
|Yes
|Rep. Thad Altman
|R
|Brevard
|Yes
|Rep. Bruce Antone
|D
|Orange
|No
|Rep. Jim Boyd
|R
|Manatee, Sarasota
|Yes
|Rep. Jason Brodeur
|R
|Seminole
|Yes
|Rep. Kamia Brown
|D
|Orange
|No
|Rep. Daniel Wright Burgess Jr.
|R
|Pasco
|Yes
|Rep. Colleen Burton
|R
|Polk
|Yes
|Rep. Richard Corcoran
|R
|Pasco
|Yes
|Rep. Bob Cortes
|R
|Orange, Seminole
|Yes
|Rep. John Cortes
|D
|Osceola
|No
|Rep. Janet Cruz
|D
|Hillsborough
|No
|Rep. Ben Diamond
|D
|Pinellas
|No
|Rep. Randy Fine
|R
|Brevard
|Yes
|Rep. Tom Goodson
|R
|Brevard
|Yes
|Rep. Jame Grant
|R
|Hillsborough, Pinellas
|No
|Rep. Joe Gruters
|R
|Manatee
|Yes
|Rep. Shawn Harrison
|R
|Hillsborough
|Yes
|Rep. Patrick Henry
|D
|Volusia
|No
|Rep. Blaise Ingoglia
|R
|Hernando
|No
|Rep. Sam Killebrew
|R
|Polk
|Yes
|Rep. Mike La Rosa
|D
|Osceola, Polk
|Yes
|Rep. Chris Latvala
|R
|Pinellas
|Yes
|Rep. Thomas Leek
|R
|Volusia
|Yes
|Rep. Amber Mariano
|R
|Pasco
|Yes
|Rep. Ralph Massullo
|R
|Citrus, Hernando
|Yes
|Rep. Stan McClain
|R
|Marion
|No
|Rep. Lawrence McClure
|R
|Hillsborough
|Yes
|Rep. Amy Mercado
|D
|Orange
|Yes
|Rep. Larry Metz
|R
|Lake
|Yes
|Rep. Mike Miller
|R
|Orange
|No
|Rep. Wengay Newton
|D
|Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota
|No
|Rep. Robert Olszewski
|R
|Orange
|Yes
|Rep. Kathleen Peters
|R
|Pinellas
|Yes
|Rep. Scott Plakon
|R
|Seminole
|Yes
|Rep. Rene Plasencia
|R
|Brevard, Orange
|Yes
|Rep. Jake Raburn
|R
|Hillsborough
|Yes
|Rep. Paul Renner
|R
|Flagler, Volusia
|Yes
|Rep. David Santiago
|R
|Volusia
|Yes
|Rep. Sean Shaw
|D
|Hillsborough
|No
|Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith
|D
|Orange
|No
|Rep. Ross Spano
|R
|Hillsborough
|No
|Rep. Chris Sprowls
|R
|Pinellas
|Yes
|Rep. Charlie Stone
|R
|Marion
|No
|Rep. Jennifer Sullivan
|R
|Lake, Orange
|Yes
|Rep. Jackie Toledo
|D
|Hillsborough
|Yes
|Rep. Clovis Watson
|D
|Marion
|No
FLORIDA SENATE VOTES
|Name
|Party
|Counties
|Vote
|Sen. Dennis Baxley
|R
|Lake, Marion, Sumter
|No
|Sen. Randolph Bracy
|D
|Orange
|No
|Sen. Rob Bradley
|R
|Marion
|Yes
|Sen. Jeff Brandes
|R
|Pinellas
|Yes
|Sen. Bill Galvano
|R
|Manatee, Pinellas
|Yes
|Sen. Denise Grimsely
|R
|Polk
|No
|Sen. Dorothy Hukill
|R
|Brevard, Volusia
|No
|Sen. Travis Hutson
|R
|Flagler, Volusia
|Yes
|Sen. Tom Lee
|R
|Hillsborough, Pasco, Polk
|No
|Sen. Debbie Mayfield
|R
|Brevard
|Yes
|Sen. Keith Perry
|R
|Marion
|Yes
|Sen. Darryl Rouson
|D
|Hillsborough, Pinellas
|No
|Sen. David Simmons
|R
|Seminole, Volusia
|Yes
|Sen. Wilton Simpson
|R
|Citrus, Hernando, Pasco
|Yes
|Sen. Kelli Stargel
|R
|Lake, Polk
|Yes
|Sen. Linda Stewart
|D
|Orange
|No
|Sen. Victor Torres
|D
|Orange, Osceola
|No
|Sen. Dana Young
|R
|Hillsborough
|Yes
