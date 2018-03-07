Florida House passes gun reform bill, sends it to Gov. Scott

The Florida House passed a gun violence prevention package that already passed in the State Senate Wednesday evening.

One provision will allow certain school staff to be armed

Florida House passed the measure 67-50

Gov. Scott will now decide whether to sign it

After an eight-hour debate Wednesday, the House passed the bill 67-50, with a mix of Republicans and Democrats voting for it and against it.

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, one of the victims in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, gave a standing ovation to lawmakers as the bill's vote came down.

The bill that's being sent to the Florida House would do the following:

MENTAL HEALTH

Creates a process to allow law enforcement to petition a court for a risk protection order to stop someone from accessing firearms if there is a danger that they will harm themselves or others. Orders can be issued for up to 12 months.

Allow law enforcement to seize firearms or ammunition for someone taken into custody under the Baker Act for 24 hours after that person has been released, provided there is no risk protection order against them

Prohibits a person with a mental illness or has been committed to a mental institution from owning a gun unless a court says otherwise

FIREARMS

Raises the age a person may buy a long gun, shotgun or modern sporting rifle such as the AR-15 from 18 to 21 unless they are a member of the military or law enforcement

Prohibits bump-fire stocks from being bought or sold in the state

SCHOOL SAFETY

Establishes a public safety commission to investigate the mass violence incidents and make recommendations

Allows a county sheriff to set up a program to train certain school staff members to carry firearms. Excludes classroom teachers who only teach.

Requires school districts to work with law enforcement in placing officers in school facilities and designating a school safety specialist

Provides funding for mental health care programs in schools

The bill also prohibits a person from making or posting threats about a mass shooting or act of terror, and orders FDLE to create a mobile app to allow the community to relay information about threats.

The cost of the package is $400 million. READ THE DETAILS.

Who voted for the bill?

To get the bill through the Florida House, a mix of Democrats and Republicans were needed.

On Tuesday, House Democrats tried and failed to take the so-called "Marshal Program" out of the package.

The plan would allow highly-qualified school personnel to carry guns, which caused some Democrats to reject the bill.

Meanwhile, some pro-gun Republicans thought the bill went too far in restricting access to guns.

Here is how state lawmakers from the Tampa and Central Florida areas voted on this bill:

FLORIDA HOUSE VOTES

Name Party Counties Vote Rep. Larry Ahern R Pinellas Yes Rep. Ben Albritton R Polk Yes Rep. Thad Altman R Brevard Yes Rep. Bruce Antone D Orange No Rep. Jim Boyd R Manatee, Sarasota Yes Rep. Jason Brodeur R Seminole Yes Rep. Kamia Brown D Orange No Rep. Daniel Wright Burgess Jr. R Pasco Yes Rep. Colleen Burton R Polk Yes Rep. Richard Corcoran R Pasco Yes Rep. Bob Cortes R Orange, Seminole Yes Rep. John Cortes D Osceola No Rep. Janet Cruz D Hillsborough No Rep. Ben Diamond D Pinellas No Rep. Randy Fine R Brevard Yes Rep. Tom Goodson R Brevard Yes Rep. Jame Grant R Hillsborough, Pinellas No Rep. Joe Gruters R Manatee Yes Rep. Shawn Harrison R Hillsborough Yes Rep. Patrick Henry D Volusia No Rep. Blaise Ingoglia R Hernando No Rep. Sam Killebrew R Polk Yes Rep. Mike La Rosa D Osceola, Polk Yes Rep. Chris Latvala R Pinellas Yes Rep. Thomas Leek R Volusia Yes Rep. Amber Mariano R Pasco Yes Rep. Ralph Massullo R Citrus, Hernando Yes Rep. Stan McClain R Marion No Rep. Lawrence McClure R Hillsborough Yes Rep. Amy Mercado D Orange Yes Rep. Larry Metz R Lake Yes Rep. Mike Miller R Orange No Rep. Wengay Newton D Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Sarasota No Rep. Robert Olszewski R Orange Yes Rep. Kathleen Peters R Pinellas Yes Rep. Scott Plakon R Seminole Yes Rep. Rene Plasencia R Brevard, Orange Yes Rep. Jake Raburn R Hillsborough Yes Rep. Paul Renner R Flagler, Volusia Yes Rep. David Santiago R Volusia Yes Rep. Sean Shaw D Hillsborough No Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith D Orange No Rep. Ross Spano R Hillsborough No Rep. Chris Sprowls R Pinellas Yes Rep. Charlie Stone R Marion No Rep. Jennifer Sullivan R Lake, Orange Yes Rep. Jackie Toledo D Hillsborough Yes Rep. Clovis Watson D Marion No

