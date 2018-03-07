Amazon discounts prime membership for Medicaid recipients

Amazon announced Wednesday that it will discount Prime membership to those on Medicaid in a move to become more accessible.

Those eligible will pay $5.99/month for Amazon Prime

Medicaid provides health care coverage for low-income individuals

Qualifying recipients will now only have to pay $5.99 a month for Amazon Prime services, which they can renew every year for up to four years – all you need is a valid EBT or Medicaid card.

The undiscounted rate for Prime is $12.99 a month.

Medicaid provides health care coverage for low-income families and individuals. Amazon Prime’s Vice President Cem Sibay said in The Amazon Blog that the retail giant wants to make the services more accessible.

An upward of 74 million Americans are currently enrolled in Medicaid and CHIP (Children's Health Insurance Program), as of Dec. 2017.

Prime members get access to benefits with Amazon such as free and faster delivery and unlimited streaming services for TV, music and film.