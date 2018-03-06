SKorea: NKorea will not keep nuclear weapons if threats stop

Last Updated: Tuesday, March 06, 2018, 6:50 AM EST
South Korea says North Korea is making it clear that it would not need to keep its nuclear weapons if military threats against the country are resolved.
- North Korea, South Korea officials hold four-hour meeting
- South Korea: NNorea ready for 'heart-to-heart' with U.S.
The announcement comes after a four-hour meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean officials and the first since Jong-un took power.
South Korea's presidential national security director said Tuesday that North Korea said it is ready to have "heart-to-heart" talks with the United States on issues regarding the North's potential denuclearization and the normalization of relations between Pyongyang and Washington.
South Korea's presidential office said it has agreed with North Korea to hold summit talks in April.
They also said on Tuesday that the countries have agreed to set up a telephone hotline between their leaders.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
