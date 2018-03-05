Florida state lawmakers set to vote on gun reform

State lawmakers on Monday are poised to vote on gun reform legislation, nearly three weeks since 17 people were killed at a south Florida high school.

However, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are opposing the changes.

It could be the biggest gun reform legislation in years. Lawmakers did not make many changes after the terror shooting at Pulse nightclub nearly two years ago by Omar Mateen, but the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County by Nikolas Cruz has gotten the attention of legislators.

One of the measures lawmakers in the Florida Senate will consider is to create a program to arm teachers.

Democrats did not strip that proposal from the bill during a rare Saturday session at the state Capitol.

The bill would also raise the minimum age to buy an assault-style weapon from 18 to 21 and require a three-day waiting period for all gun purchases in Florida.

Some pro-gun Republicans think those proposals go too far.

"I think it's window dressing, and I, for one, won't be going home trying to pretend that I did something to solve the problem," said Sen. Tom Lee, R-Brandon.

However, Democrats felt differently.

"I don't know how the pro-NRA legislator thinks, but I would assume that they're not going to get the credit they think they're going to get by voting for it," stated Sen. Oscar Braynon, D-Miami.

Democrats also tried to ban assault-style weapons used at both Pulse and the Parkland school, but those efforts failed on Saturday.

The measure does boost school security and creates new mental-health programs in schools.

The Florida House still has to take up the bill, but time is ticking as the legislative session is expected to end Friday.

However, if they do not get something passed, a special session may be called by the governor.