Two armed men wearing masks robbed a gas station in Orange County on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
- Mask men rob Orange County gas station
- Both men were armed and demanded money
- They fled the scene in a gold-colored Jaguar
The two suspects, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, entered the Chevron station on Aloma Road at about 7 p.m.
One of the men was wearing a clown mask, deputies said. The other man was wearing a “Jason” mask.
Both men were armed and demanded money from the store clerk.
According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene in a gold-colored Jaguar.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
Latest News: Orange County
- Family displaced by Hurricane Maria receives new apartment
- Masked men rob Orange County gas station, deputies say
- Winter Park hosts 64th Easter Egg hunt
- GOAA to hold off plans on privatizing security
- Jury gives 'not guilty' verdict; says it believes Noor Salman knew of Pulse attack
- ATF: Leader of Central Florida stolen-gun ring arrested
- Pulse survivors, community reacts to Noor Salman verdict
- Noor Salman trial: Leaders take to social media after verdict
- Jury finds Pulse gunman's widow not guilty on all charges