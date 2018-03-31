Masked men rob Orange County gas station, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY -- 

Two armed men wearing masks robbed a gas station in Orange County on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The two suspects, believed to be between the ages of 18 and 25, entered the Chevron station on Aloma Road at about 7 p.m.

One of the men was wearing a clown mask, deputies said. The other man was wearing a “Jason” mask.

Both men were armed and demanded money from the store clerk.

According to deputies, the suspect fled the scene in a gold-colored Jaguar.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).
