Jury gives 'not guilty' verdict; says it believes Noor Salman knew of Pulse attack

After 12 hours of deliberation, jurors gave the "not guilty" verdict for the only person to go on trial in connection with the Pulse nightclub attack.
WATCH: Noor Salman leaves the Orange County Jail a free woman after today's not guilty verdict. LATEST: https://t.co/sB8kDwHXHV pic.twitter.com/BMofB9MMIz— News 13 (@MyNews13) March 30, 2018
Noor Salman is now a free woman and she was released from the Orange County Jail Friday afternoon.
Salman had been behind bars for nearly two years while awaiting trial and was charged with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting material support to a terrorist organization.
The prosecution had stated that Salman helped her husband Omar Mateen in his attack at Pulse, where he pledged his allegiance to ISIS.
Jurors who spoke with Spectrum News say they felt like it all came down to the evidence and in the end, there was not enough to convict.
"The law is very specific in the way that it's worded and we just felt the prosecution didn't provide sufficient proof to meet the burden of proof required by the letter of the law," said the jury foreman.
The jury foreman also released a statement later in the day that read.
"We were convinced she did know. She may not have known what day, or what location, but she knew. However we were not tasked with deciding if she was aware of a potential attack."
After the verdict was read, the defense said the jury's decision reflected everything that was learned about Salman's actual role leading up the mass shooting on June 12, 2016, by her husband.
"Up until three weeks ago you believed they'd scouted the Pulse. That didn't happen," said lead defense attorney Charles Swift. "We learned a lot as a community and as a group and one of the things we learned is she was innocent."
Defense attorney Linda Moreno added that Orlando was the only community that could give the justice that was so hard in the wake of the atrocity at Pulse.
Meanwhile the prosecution expressed only disappointment after the verdict and spoke briefly.
"We're disappointed in the jury's verdict. We respect their verdict and we appreciate all their hard work and thank them for their service in this case," said U.S. attorney Sara Sweeney.
