GOAA to hold off plans on privatizing security

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has announced that it will hold off plans on privatizing security at Orlando International Airport, according to U.S. Rep. Val Demings.

TSA employees, leaders opposed GOAA idea

Just one day before the busiest day, congressional leaders met with airport officials to discuss the possibility of replacing the Transpiration Security Administration screeners with a private company.

The GOAA voted last month to delay a plan to start transitioning the airport's security screening operation.

That is after heavy opposition from TSA employees and congressional leaders like U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson.

"If issues begin to rise again Washington and our congressional leadership will step in so we don't get to this point where we have to seriously explore Privatization," said Frank Kruppenbacher, Chairman of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Demings hailed the decision as a win.

"This decision will save hundreds of federal jobs and ensure a safe and efficient traveling experience at Florida’s largest airport — the smoothest-running large airport in the U.S.," she wrote in a post on her Facebook page.

The GOAA will meet again on the issue on April 18.