Family displaced by Hurricane Maria receives new apartment

Several organizations came together to provide a great place to live for a single mother in Orlando.

Family receives new apartment in Orlando

Several organizations came together to make it happen

Family was displaced by Hurricane Maria

Nydia Irizzary and her family are from Puerto Rico and were displaced by Hurricane Maria.

She has fibromyalgia and is supporting her daughter who is battling cancer.

Before moving into their new apartment near the Orlando Executive Airport, Irizzary and her family were living in a hotel with assistance from FEMA.

On Saturday, Irizzary, her 11-year-old son Felix and her 22-year-old daughter Keishla checked out everything in the new apartment, including the beds and the 4K TV.

“I am so grateful and thankful to the doctors,” said Keishla Betancount. “I am thankful for people who have given their time.”

Betancourt is currently going through chemotherapy for Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. At one point she said when she was in Puerto Rico she was told she only have two weeks to live. Now, she is receiving care from doctors in US and enjoying her new home.

“Being worried about where you are going to live is not a good match so that’s what we have been going through,” Betancourt said.

Now there is no more worrying. All the organizations making this possible are Own it Now, Jesus of Narzareth and Church of the Messiah. They are covering the first month’s rent and subsidizing the rent for a year.

“This is our time to come together as a community and welcome fellow American citizens,” said Manny Ayala with Episcopal Office of Latino Assistance. “Help them connect them to resources because they do want to contribute to this economy."

The family says they are loving their new home.

Betancourt said when she is done with her cancer treatment she wants to study marine biology.