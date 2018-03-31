Weather forecast: Saturday might see few showers

Sure, you might need an umbrella for a chance of showers for Central Florida, but overall, it looks like Saturday is going to be nice.



A front stalling south of Central Florida will keep lingering moisture around Saturday, especially south of Interstate 4. A few showers are possible with this feature, but it will not be a washout of a day.

Expect leftover clouds with highs in the low to mid-70s at the coast with upper 70s inland. This front will fade on Sunday, but stray showers will be possible for Easter.

Otherwise, as winds turn to the east, breaks of sun will become more common so it will not affect any outdoor plans entirely.

The warmth will stick around through much of the next workweek with highs continuously topping out in the low to mid-80s with only minor opportunities for rain.



WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Those in small craft should use caution Saturday with winds from the northeast around 10 to 15 knots paired with seas around 3 to 5 feet.

In the surf zone, waves will not be favorable with a small east-northeast swell. The rip current threat remains moderate to high.



View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics .