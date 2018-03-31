Blue Moon to be seen over Florida

Many are again turning their eyes to the Florida sky for a cool astronomy phenomenon for the last day of March.

Full moon can be seen starting at 8:13 p.m., Saturday

Next blue moon in 2020

The second full moon of the month will rise at 8:13 p.m. and will be a rare sight to see. After all, by definition a second of two full moons to fall within a single calendar month is called a "Blue Moon."

This will be the second Blue Moon in 2018 and the last one for two years. The previous Blue Moon this year was was a part of the Lunar Trifecta on Jan. 31, 2018, where many had a Supermoon and a total lunar eclipse at the same time.

This is very rare because it has not happened for almost 20 years (1999) and, according to EarthSky.com, it won’t happen again until 2037.