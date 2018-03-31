Bicyclist injured in Melbourne hit-and-run

A bicyclist was injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning in Melbourne, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Pineapple Avenue in response to a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

The bicyclist was struck by a vehicle as he was riding in the northbound lanes. The bicyclist was thrown from his bike and came to rest on the side of the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, police said.

A passerby found the man and called for help. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).