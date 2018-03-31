Winter Park hosts 64th Easter Egg hunt

Last Updated: Saturday, March 31, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT
With their feet on the start line and more than 14,000 eggs on the field, the kids were ready for Winter Park's 64th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.
- 1,000 children, parents attended Easter Egg hunt
- Kids could also pet rabbits and chickens
It was a wild frenzy with even the toddlers had no mercy for anyone who did not bring his or her A game.
Fake bunnies or real ones. They’ve got you covered lol #WinterParkEggHunt @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/XpL9ZwzWib— Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) March 31, 2018
This was the 64th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park. While there were not any sweet surprises, the kids loved what they did find inside their eggs – prizes.
However, of course the most fun was "getting my eggs," said little Winnie.
Parents chose to watch the egg-citement from the sidelines.
"He was opening the eggs and was like, 'I got a lot of stickers!'" exclaimed Marissa Fleming about her son.
If hunting for Easter Eggs was not your thing, you could also strike a pose with the Easter Bunny. Or there were real rabbits and chicks to pet.
Kids of all ages having a blast at the 64th Annual Winter Park Easter egg hunt. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/uX3bNMqBkO— Deborah Souverain (@Deb_SouverainTV) March 31, 2018
Organizers estimate about 1,000 kids and their families came out, for an egg-travagant time.
