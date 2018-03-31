Winter Park hosts 64th Easter Egg hunt

By Deborah Souverain, Reporter
Last Updated: Saturday, March 31, 2018, 2:53 PM EDT

With their feet on the start line and more than 14,000 eggs on the field, the kids were ready for Winter Park's 64th annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday.

  • 1,000 children, parents attended Easter Egg hunt
  • Kids could also pet rabbits and chickens

It was a wild frenzy with even the toddlers had no mercy for anyone who did not bring his or her A game.

This was the 64th annual Easter Egg Hunt at Central Park. While there were not any sweet surprises, the kids loved what they did find inside their eggs – prizes.

However, of course the most fun was "getting my eggs," said little Winnie.

Parents chose to watch the egg-citement from the sidelines.

"He was opening the eggs and was like, 'I got a lot of stickers!'" exclaimed Marissa Fleming about her son.

If hunting for Easter Eggs was not your thing, you could also strike a pose with the Easter Bunny. Or there were real rabbits and chicks to pet.

Organizers estimate about 1,000 kids and their families came out, for an egg-travagant time.  
