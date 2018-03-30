Threaten to shoot up a school? It's now a felony in Florida

Threats of mass shootings and terrorist acts are being added to a Florida law that makes written threats to kill or do bodily harm a second-degree felony.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday signed 18 bills into law including the one (HB 165) dealing with threats. He vetoed a bill that altered the membership of a county housing authority.

Scott also signed a criminal justice measure (SB 1392) that encourages the use of civil citations for minor offenses. The bill also included a top priority for House Republicans to create a new uniform database to track what happens to criminal defendants.

The bill dealing with shooting threats includes language that exempts internet providers and telecommunications services from liability if the threat is made online, through text messages or on social media.

Scott also signed a bill Friday that reinstates Florida's resign-to-run law to the way it was before 2008. The Republican-controlled Legislature changed the law to help then-Gov. Charlie Crist in case he ran for vice-president.

Some state senators in recent years have been able to run for Congress without having to resign from their legislative posts.

The new law requires anyone running for Congress to turn in a resignation letter 10 days before qualifying.

But the change will not apply to Scott if he runs for U.S. Senate. We should know for certain when he makes an announcement on April 9.

After consulting with Scott's office, lawmakers tweaked the bill to exempt those who were planning on leaving office at the end of their current term.