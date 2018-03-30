Disney releases more 'Star Wars: Galactic Nights' details

Disney has teased more details about what you can expect at Star Wars: Galactic Nights, an after-hours event in May at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

More details released about 'Star Wars: Galactic Nights'

1-night themed event being held at Disney's Hollywood Studios



The one-night, themed event that celebrates the Star Wars universe features a projection show, photo ops, shows and character encounters — and it's just in time for the release of the new movie “Solo: A Star Wars Story.”

A new planet has been added to the digital projection show "Star Wars: Galactic Destinations," which is shown on the Hollywood Tower Hotel, and "new talent" is making an appearance at the event.

Also:

Guests will get an exclusive Galactic Nights poster.

Limited-edition merchandise will be available featuring art from Solo.

A new photo location is being added to the Seize the Saga Scavenger hunt. Guests who collect all clues can get exclusive artwork.

"Star Wars: Galactic Nights" takes place from 7 p.m. to midnight May 27. A special ticket — $129 for adults, $124 for children ages 3-9, plus tax — is required for the event.

