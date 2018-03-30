Noor Salman trial: Jurors enter third day of deliberations

Friday will be day three of jury deliberations in the federal trial of Noor Salman, the widow of the Pulse gunman Omar Mateen.

On Thursday, they asked Judge Paul Bryon for a clarification on what aiding and abetting is. That is one of the charges Salman is facing. She is also accused of lying to FBI investigators.

Bryon replied it is up to the jury to look at all of the evidence and define for themselves what "encouragement" and "support" mean.

These charges focus on whether Salman knowingly helped and supported her husband in the June 2016 massacre that left 49 dead and whether she intentionally lied to investigators about what she knew about plans for the attack.

The jury got the case on Wednesday to begin deliberations. A panel of 12 unidentified jurors is weighing the evidence presented by both sides in the case.

The jury includes seven white women, four white men and a Hispanic man.

A spokesperson for Salman’s family said they are hopeful, but that the whole process has been hard on Salman.

"She has been depressed the last few weeks. I don't know if you have seen, it's a stark contrast to me the pictures you see of her. She is very beautiful woman, she clearly has been very proud of her appearance, and now she's. Her family said she has aged a lot," said Salman family spokeswoman Susan Clary.

The jury will take all the time it needs to come up with a verdict.