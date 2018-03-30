Weather forecast: Scattered showers Friday evening

After a very warm Friday, scattered showers have developed and are pushing through the area.

Good Friday to see temperatures at 85 degrees

Showers return to the forecast

The rain will be with us for the evening, but will diminish toward midnight. An isolated shower will remain possible overnight, with mild lows in the low 60s.

Temperatures will drop a bit Saturday as the front moves south and winds switch to the north. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most, with some spots in the low 70s. An isolated shower will be possible, but a lot of the rain will end early.

Rain chances pick back up slightly on Sunday with temperatures climbing back to around 80 degrees. It will not be a washout for Easter, but about a 30% chance.

If heading to the beach or out on the boat today, watch for an elevated rip current threat, along with a moderate chop on the water.

