ATF: Leader of Central Florida stolen-gun ring arrested

ATF: Suspect in stolen firearms ring taken into custody

Richard Jernigan, 30, Robert Tilmon, 31, Raymond Williams, 28, and Jermeil Williams, 28, are all facing charges in connection to the burglaries, Attorney General Pam Bondi’s Office said in a news release.

The ring is accused of stealing more than 150 firearms around Central Florida.

Kendric Collier, 28, was arrested Friday afternoon at an apartment on Oyster Bay Circle in Altamonte Springs, a spokesperson with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

"According to ATF, law enforcement has recovered approximately 35 of the 156 stolen firearms, most seized from prohibited individuals involved in previous violent criminal acts, according to the news release.

The men are also accused of other crimes, such as burglaries targeting cash, jewelry, electronics and other items in Orange, Polk and Seminole counties, authorities said.

"We have organized, violent groups still in our communities. Who steal guns, who sell stolen guns, and use them to commit acts of violence, every single day in our community," said Danny Banks, special agent in charge of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

