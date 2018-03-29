Noor Salman Trial: Jury deciding fate of Pulse shooter's wife

Last Updated: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 8:42 AM EDT
Jury deliberation continues Thursday in the Noor Salman trial, who is accused of helping her husband plan the 2016 Pulse nightclub attack.
During closing arguments on Wednesday, prosecutors told the jury they believe Omar Mateen originally planned to attack Disney Springs and not the gay nightclub.
The prosecution maintains that Salman was in on that plan. However, the defense team said she had no idea what he was going to do.
And they believe the shakeup in the prosecution's argument helps their case.
"We have now known for a year and a half what their theory was, and it was all about the scouting of Pulse, and casing of Pulse. And then all of a sudden for the first time, in the closing argument, that is not their emphasis anymore, now it's Disney," said defense attorney Linda Moreno.
The judge, prosecution and defense team will all be close by to answer any questions that come up from the jury on Thursday.
Salman is charged with aiding and abetting and obstruction of justice.
Jurors must reach a unanimous verdict on both charges.
