MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users

Last Updated: Thursday, March 29, 2018, 5:14 PM EDT
Use the popular nutrition and fitness tracker MyFitnessPal? Its parent company is reporting a data breach.
- 150 million MyFitnessPal users affected by data breach
- Usernames, email addresses, passwords stolen
- Officials urge users to change passwords, monitor accounts
Under Armour said it learned this week that an unauthorized party got hold of data for 150 million accounts in late February.
The data includes usernames, email addresses and hashed passwords. It did not include any payment card data, since that is collected and processed separately, and it did not include Social Security numbers since the company does not collect them.
The company says it began notifying MyFitnessPal users about four days after learning of the issue, and urged users to take security steps, including changing passwords.
Officials with the company area urging users to watch out for suspicious activity on your MyFitnessPal account, and any other accounts. Also, watch out for any emails or other communications asking you for personal data, or telling you to go to a website that asks for personal data, as this could be used in phishing scams.
Officials also warned against clicking on any links or attachment downloads in suspicious emails, which could put malware on your electronic device.
Answers to more frequently asked questions can be found on the MyFitnessPal website.
Under Armour says it still is investigating and does not yet know who is behind the data breach.
