Two varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats recalled

Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been voluntarily recalled due to potentially elevated levels of a beef thyroid hormone.

2 varieties Milo's kitchen dog treats voluntarily recalled

High levels of beef thyroid hormone found

The products include Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak and Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon.

In a release from the FDA, it says dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.

If symptoms occur, officials recommend pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.

Those who have purchased the products should stop feeding it to their dogs and call 1-888-569-6767 for a refund or coupon for another product.