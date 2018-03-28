Last Updated: Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
Two varieties of Milo's Kitchen dog treats have been voluntarily recalled due to potentially elevated levels of a beef thyroid hormone.
- 2 varieties Milo's kitchen dog treats voluntarily recalled
- High levels of beef thyroid hormone found
The products include Milo's Kitchen Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak and Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon.
In a release from the FDA, it says dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness.
If symptoms occur, officials recommend pet owners contact their veterinarian immediately.
Those who have purchased the products should stop feeding it to their dogs and call 1-888-569-6767 for a refund or coupon for another product.
latest news: recalls
- Two varieties of Milo’s Kitchen Dog Treats recalled
- Recall: Smoke alarms that may not detect smoke
- Choking hazard concerns prompt recall of nearly 600K pacifier, teether holders
- Thousands of Amazon portable power banks recalled
- RECALL: Graco high chairs recalled after kids fall over
- RECALL: Kibbles 'N Bits, Gravy Train, Ol' Roy dog food test for low levels of euthanasia drug
- More than 70,000 hair dryers recalled due to burn hazard
- RECALL ALERT: Several dog products recalled for salmonella
- Panera Bread issues recall on cream cheese products