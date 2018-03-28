Noor Salman Trial: Salman Family hopeful as both sides will give closing arguments

A trial has the Orlando community on the edge of its seat as the fate of the Pulse nightclub shooter's wife will soon be in the hands of 12 jurors.

This is the last ditch effort as both sides will lay out their case one last time before the jury deliberates.

Noor Salman's uncle after court on Tuesday said the family is staying optimistic.

"Just to give her hope, I want her to feel a little happiness," said Al Salman.

Part of that hope may have came from clinical psychologist Dr. Bruce Frumpkin, the final defense witness.

Frumpkin told jurors Noor Salman, wife of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen, has a below average IQ of 84 and could have been manipulated by the FBI. The average IQ ranges between 100 and 110.

A representative for Salman's family says the information the psychologist presented to jurors supports their argument that she was a victim of her husband’s abuse.

"Those 11 hours with the FBI changed her life. She thought she was helping them," said Susan Clary, the Salman Family spokeswoman.

However, the prosecutors paints a different picture of a cold and calculated woman who they say helped Mateen plot the attack by casing potential targets.

The FBI stated Salman gave three statements in which she claimed her husband made several references to jihadist thoughts and attacking a public place.

They argue she knew about his gun and jewelry purchases in the days before the shooting.

Receipts show he spent nearly $30,000, something they say is out of the norm for a couple who earned less than $30,000.