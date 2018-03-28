Mega Millions grows to $502 million

Wednesday got a little less boring as there was no big winner in the Mega Millions Tuesday night's lottery drawing.

The jackpot has now grown from $458 million to $502 million. The cash value of the jackpot is $301 million.

The next drawing is Friday night. The jackpot is the largest since July 2016.

There has not been a jackpot winner since Jan. 5.

And while the odds of winning are 1 in 302,575,350, the fact is, someone has to win it.