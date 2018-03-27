Report: Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says he open to testifying before Congress and is preparing to do so in the next few weeks, CNN is reporting.

CNN Money: Facebook's Zuckerberg to testify before Congress

Company is preparing his testimony strategy, sources tell CNN

Pressure has mounted for Facebook to answer questions about privacy

Testimony could put pressure on Twitter, Google CEOs to do same



Pressure for Zuckerberg to explain the company's privacy practices has mounted, especially after news that data firm Cambridge Analytica reportedly accessed about 50 million Facebook users' data without their knowledge.

Cambridge Analytica has ties to President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Unnamed Facebook sources told CNN that the company is in the process of planning the 33-year-old Zuckerberg's testimony strategy.

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has officially invited the leaders of Facebook, Twitter and Google to a hearing on data privacy on April 10.

Zuckerberg's willingness to testify may put pressure on Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to do the same.

Law firm Morgan and Morgan said March 21 that it has filed the first class-action lawsuit tied to the Cambridge Analytica data breach.