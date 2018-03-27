U.S. census could ask if people are a citizen

By Caitlyn Jones, Web Anchor
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT

The 2020 U.S. census could look a little different this year and some people are not happy about it as a new question asks: Are you a citizen?

  • Census shows information about Americans
  • Information helps determine where funds go
  • Many feel new question will underrepresent areas

Late Monday night, the Department Of Commerce announced the 2020 Census would ask participants if they are a U.S. citizen.

The census shows many information about Americans, not just how many citizens are in the U.S., but the number of people overall populating certain areas.

This helps the government determine where to send funds for things like highways and schools and how to draw congressional districts.

Many feel with this new question, some people will not participate, therefore leaving certain people and areas underrepresented.


The Justice Department that recommended adding the question is stating a citizenship question would help enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prevents discrimination at the polls.

And some lawmakers are already trying to fight this.





 
