U.S. census could ask if people are a citizen

The 2020 U.S. census could look a little different this year and some people are not happy about it as a new question asks: Are you a citizen?

Census shows information about Americans

Information helps determine where funds go

Many feel new question will underrepresent areas

Late Monday night, the Department Of Commerce announced the 2020 Census would ask participants if they are a U.S. citizen.

The census shows many information about Americans, not just how many citizens are in the U.S., but the number of people overall populating certain areas.

This helps the government determine where to send funds for things like highways and schools and how to draw congressional districts.

Many feel with this new question, some people will not participate, therefore leaving certain people and areas underrepresented.



The federal census is NOT a tool to rally the President’s base. It’s a constitutionally mandated count of every single PERSON living in this country.



More important than ever to pass my bill to prevent this w/ @CoryBooker @maziehirono & many @SenateDems https://t.co/RbU1Z2wEPk https://t.co/VC8Wfu1r7A — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 27, 2018

Inaccurate data could potentially result in mismanagement of resources. Our neediest communities may not receive sufficient assistance if we have an inaccurate #2020census. (5/5) — Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) March 27, 2018

The Justice Department that recommended adding the question is stating a citizenship question would help enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prevents discrimination at the polls.

And some lawmakers are already trying to fight this.

