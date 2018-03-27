U.S. census could ask if people are a citizen

Last Updated: Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 7:37 AM EDT
The 2020 U.S. census could look a little different this year and some people are not happy about it as a new question asks: Are you a citizen?
Late Monday night, the Department Of Commerce announced the 2020 Census would ask participants if they are a U.S. citizen.
The census shows many information about Americans, not just how many citizens are in the U.S., but the number of people overall populating certain areas.
This helps the government determine where to send funds for things like highways and schools and how to draw congressional districts.
Many feel with this new question, some people will not participate, therefore leaving certain people and areas underrepresented.
The federal census is NOT a tool to rally the President’s base. It’s a constitutionally mandated count of every single PERSON living in this country.— Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) March 27, 2018
More important than ever to pass my bill to prevent this w/ @CoryBooker @maziehirono & many @SenateDems https://t.co/RbU1Z2wEPk https://t.co/VC8Wfu1r7A
Inaccurate data could potentially result in mismanagement of resources. Our neediest communities may not receive sufficient assistance if we have an inaccurate #2020census. (5/5)— Grace Meng (@RepGraceMeng) March 27, 2018
The Justice Department that recommended adding the question is stating a citizenship question would help enforce Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, which prevents discrimination at the polls.
And some lawmakers are already trying to fight this.
#BREAKING: Filing suit against @realdonaldtrump's Administration over decision to add #citizenship question on #2020Census. Including the question is not just a bad idea — it is illegal: https://t.co/vW8sa7khq9— Xavier Becerra (@AGBecerra) March 27, 2018
The citizenship question on the census will likely reduce the number non white people counted and the record will tell us whether or not it was done on purpose.— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 27, 2018
I've introduced the #Census IDEA Act to block this action. Our nation depends on a full, fair and accurate count of everyone living here. Republicans need to join with Democrats to block this effort to the undermine the #2020Census.— Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) March 27, 2018
The census's new citizenship question is another shameful Trump assault on our democracy. It will undoubtedly drive down census participation, and cost our communities federal funds and seats in Congress. Trump is worried about losing power so he's trying to take ours away. https://t.co/4AfLjtShAH— Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (@RepRoybalAllard) March 27, 2018
The Trump administration is trying to SABOTAGE the 2020 census. This a serious threat to our democracy. I stand behind AG Becerra in filing a lawsuit to ensure every person is counted. We are ready to fight! https://t.co/0Tr7CbMBQt— Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) March 27, 2018
