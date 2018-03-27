Noor Salman trial: After surprising testimony, defense may wrap up

Noor Salman’s defense team is expected to wrap up their case on Tuesday after the judge denied a defense motion for a mistrial Monday.

The motion filed Sunday said the evidence collected on the day of the Pulse shooting showed that Seddique Mateen, father of Pulse nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, may have been involved in the promotion of violent activities by providing funds to unknown sources in Afghanistan and Turkey.

According to the defense motion, the email also claimed that an anonymous tip made Nov. 1, 2012, showed that Seddique Mateen was trying to raise up to $100,000 through a donation drive to contribute toward an attack against the government of Pakistan.

The defense said the omission of the evidence has prevented them from properly defending Salman, who is charged with aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice, in this case, as well as violating Salman's constitutional right to due process and a fair trial.

It came after a FBI special agent testified that Seddique Mateen worked as a FBI informant from 2005 to 2016.

It was also revealed that the Pulse gunman himself was considered being a FBI informant at one point.



The jury also heard from Salman's family and friends, who described her as a kind, peaceful person.



Noor Salman’s uncle, Al, told Spectrum News 13 Monday that Noor is a peaceful and kind woman, devoted to her son and did not deserve to have spent the past year and a half living life daily in solitary protective custody.

"We have high hope when they get to see who Noor really is, they'll let her go," said Al Salman.

Prosecutors last week rested their case in Orlando federal court as they doubled down on their arguments that Salman knew her husband was going to attack Pulse nightclub in June 2016.

The government highlighted Salman's statement to FBI agents that she scouted Pulse nightclub with her husband before the attack.

After the defense wraps its case, attorneys are expected to go over jury instructions.

The jury could get the case on Wednesday after both sides make their closing arguments.