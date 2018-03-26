Red Lobster debuts lobster and Cheddar Bay Biscuit waffles

Red Lobster has whipped up a seafood-inspired take on chicken and waffles.

Red Lobster debuts its take on chicken and waffles

Dish includes Cheddar Bay Biscuit waffles and fried lobster

Only available for a limited time as part of Lobsterfest

Instead of chicken, the dish includes fried lobster. The waffles are made from the restaurant chain’s popular Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. And yes, it’s all topped with a drizzle of maple syrup.

The lobster and waffles meal costs about $20. It will be available for a limited time, as part of the chain’s Lobsterfest, starting on March 26.

Red Lobster recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

To find a Red Lobster near you, click here.