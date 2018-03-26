Last Updated: Monday, March 26, 2018, 11:09 AM EDT
Red Lobster has whipped up a seafood-inspired take on chicken and waffles.
- Red Lobster debuts its take on chicken and waffles
- Dish includes Cheddar Bay Biscuit waffles and fried lobster
- Only available for a limited time as part of Lobsterfest
Instead of chicken, the dish includes fried lobster. The waffles are made from the restaurant chain’s popular Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix. And yes, it’s all topped with a drizzle of maple syrup.
The lobster and waffles meal costs about $20. It will be available for a limited time, as part of the chain’s Lobsterfest, starting on March 26.
Red Lobster recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
To find a Red Lobster near you, click here.
Latest News: National
- Authorities search for 2 missing in California flash floods
- McConnell wants hemp removed from controlled substance list
- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he'll introduce legislation removing hemp from list of controlled substances
- Winner take all? Not if Electoral College critics win cases
- Red Lobster debuts lobster and Cheddar Bay Biscuit waffles
- Spain breaks up cybercrime gang after $1.2 billion spree
- Comptroller: Wall Street average bonus topped $184K in '17
- Jersey City police officer fatally shot while off duty
- Court revelation: Pulse club gunman's dad was FBI informant