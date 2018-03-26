Orlando Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces new president

After a tumultuous couple of months, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metro Orlando (HCCMO) has announced it has a new leader.

HCCMO names Gaby Ortigoni's new president

HCCMO has more than 1,300 members, 607 involved companies

Ortigoni to take over as president April 9

Gaby Ortigoni was named as the new chamber’s president at a press conference held Monday morning at the National Entrepreneur Center in Orlando.

Ortigoni thanked her mentors and those in attendance of the announcement, mostly leaders in the Hispanic business community.

The chamber spent months finding its new president after Frank López stepped down in October 2017, only after serving as President for 10 months.

This was around the same time many Puerto Rican families were moving to Central Florida after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

In her new role as President, Ortigoni said things will start out slow.

"In my first 30 days, the main thing I'm going to be doing is doing a lot of listening. I’m going to be listening to the needs of our constituents, what are the feedbacks and their opinions, and their ideas to make sure that we take this chamber to new heights," Ortigoni said.

The HCCMO currently has more than 1,300 members that represent 607 companies involved, many of them small businesses who join the chamber for its benefits.

"As a minority, you need to have the connection with all those people that already have connections to allow us and help us to grow," said Sandra Ruiz, CFO of Advanced IT Concepts.

Ruiz and her husband had worked with Ortigoni in years prior when Ortigoni was the Vice-President of Prospera, another non-profit organization dedicated to the growth of Hispanic-owned businesses.

Recently, HCCMO has given much attention to Puerto Rican-owned businesses in Central Florida that have bloomed from families who left the island after Hurricane Maria.

"That has taught us that we need to have to sit down, and we need to have a very strong conversation, very cohesive conversation in terms of what are we going to do to make sure we can bring everybody and offer them what they need," Ortigoni said.

Ortigoni will officially take over as president on April 9.