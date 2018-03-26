Noor Salman trial: Defense files motion to have case dismissed

The defense for Noor Salman filed a motion Sunday to have the case dismissed, or if not, to declare a mistrial.

They claim Noor's fifth and sixth amendment rights were violated by the government withholding certain evidence from the defense.

The defense claims that after the prosecution rested last week, the prosecution emailed the defense with information that Omar Mateen's father Seddique Mateen was a confidential informant for the FBI from 2005 to June 2016.

The motion goes on to claim that the evidence collected on the day of the Pulse shooting showed that Seddique Mateen may have been involved in the promotion of violent activities, by providing funds to unknown sources in Afghanistan and Turkey.

According to the defense motion, the email also claimed that an anonymous tip made on Nov. 1, 2012, showed that Seddique Mateen was trying to raise up to $100,000 through a donation drive to contribute towards an attack against the government of Pakistan.

Prosecutors have not yet commented on the defense's motion.

The defense says the omission of this evidence has prevented them from properly defending Salman in this case.

The defense is claiming that the government withheld evidence from the defense and violated her constitutional right to due process and a fair trial.

However, as the defense team is preparing to layout their case on Monday, prosecutors last week rested their case as they doubled down on their arguments that Salman knew her husband Omar Mateen was going to attack Pulse nightclub in June 2016.

Attorneys highlighted Salman's statement to FBI agents that she scouted the Pulse nightclub with her husband before the attack.

However, when the defense cross-examined an FBI agent on the case, he admitted the couple "likely never" drove to Pulse together because cell phone data shows she had never been to the club.

Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her husband and obstruction of justice.