The jackpot for Mega Millions has grown to $458 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials.

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $458 million

Fourth-largest prize in game's history

Next drawing will be held Tuesday

It has a cash option of $247 million.

The drawing on Tuesday will be the fourth-largest in the lottery game’s history.

The winner numbers for Friday’s drawing were 4, 8, 23, 53 and 59, plus a Mega Ball of 17.

No one matched all six numbers, causing the jackpot to rollover for the 22nd consecutive time.

The last time someone Mega Millions was on Jan. 5. A Florida man claimed the prize as the trustee of Secret 007, LLC.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.