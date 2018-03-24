Mega Millions jackpot grows to $458 million

The jackpot for Mega Millions has grown to $458 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials.
It has a cash option of $247 million.
The drawing on Tuesday will be the fourth-largest in the lottery game’s history.
The winner numbers for Friday’s drawing were 4, 8, 23, 53 and 59, plus a Mega Ball of 17.
No one matched all six numbers, causing the jackpot to rollover for the 22nd consecutive time.
The last time someone Mega Millions was on Jan. 5. A Florida man claimed the prize as the trustee of Secret 007, LLC.
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302 million.
