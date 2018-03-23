March for Our Lives: UCF students prepare to rally for gun control

Last Updated: Friday, March 23, 2018, 6:12 PM EDT
University of Central Florida students are planning to participate in Saturday’s National March for Our Lives event in Orlando.
A group of students, including some graduates from Stoneman Douglas High School say they are fed up by what they say is inaction. and told Spectrum News 13 they will march and raise their voices until they feel like someone is listening.
"We are on an uphill battle and we aren't even fighting for it. We don't want to abolish the second amendment. We don't want to infringe on someone's constitutional rights. All we want is common sense gun safety legislation," said Trevor Wild, a current UCF Student and former Margery Stoneman Douglas High school grad.
Wild also said their mission won't end Saturday, and their goal is to continue to rally on the issue of gun reform until something changes.
The march in Orlando at Lake Eola Park is expected to begin at 1 p.m.
Central Florida March for Our Lives scheduled events
All events Saturday, March 24
Source: MarchForOurLives.com
Downtown Orlando
Lake Eola Park
512 E. Washington St.
Orlando, FL 32801
1 p.m.
Apopka
The Learning Experience
2295 E. Semoran Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
1:30 p.m.
Mount Dora
Gilbert Park - Pavilion #2
310 S. Tremain St.
Mount Dora, FL 32757
10 a.m.
Tavares
Wooton Park
100 E. Ruby St.
Tavares, FL 32778
Noon
New Smyrna Beach
Riverside Park
299 South Riverside Drive
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
10 a.m.
More details at www.indivisiblevolusia.org/march-for-our-lives
Lake Wales
The Marketplace
Lake Wales, FL 33853
6 p.m.
Because of increased numbers, we now plan to conduct our candlelight vigil in The Marketplace, a public square one-half block north of Polk State Lake Wales
The Villages
1000 Lake Sumter Landing
The Villages, FL 32162
Noon-2 p.m.
Lakeland
Munn Park
201 E. Main St.
Lakeland, FL 33801
2 p.m.
Daytona Beach
Intersection of W. International Speedway Boulevard and S. Clyde Morris Boulevard
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
10 a.m.
