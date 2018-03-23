March for Our Lives: UCF students prepare to rally for gun control

University of Central Florida students are planning to participate in Saturday’s National March for Our Lives event in Orlando.

UCF students to participate in March for Our Lives

Orlando march is at Lake Eola at 1 p.m.

A group of students, including some graduates from Stoneman Douglas High School say they are fed up by what they say is inaction. and told Spectrum News 13 they will march and raise their voices until they feel like someone is listening.

"We are on an uphill battle and we aren't even fighting for it. We don't want to abolish the second amendment. We don't want to infringe on someone's constitutional rights. All we want is common sense gun safety legislation," said Trevor Wild, a current UCF Student and former Margery Stoneman Douglas High school grad.

Wild also said their mission won't end Saturday, and their goal is to continue to rally on the issue of gun reform until something changes.

The march in Orlando at Lake Eola Park is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

Central Florida March for Our Lives scheduled events



All events Saturday, March 24

Source: MarchForOurLives.com



Downtown Orlando

Lake Eola Park

512 E. Washington St.

Orlando, FL 32801

1 p.m.



Apopka

The Learning Experience

2295 E. Semoran Blvd.

Apopka, FL 32703

1:30 p.m.



Mount Dora

Gilbert Park - Pavilion #2

310 S. Tremain St.

Mount Dora, FL 32757

10 a.m.



Tavares

Wooton Park

100 E. Ruby St.

Tavares, FL 32778

Noon



New Smyrna Beach

Riverside Park

299 South Riverside Drive

New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168

10 a.m.

More details at www.indivisiblevolusia.org/march-for-our-lives



Lake Wales

The Marketplace

Lake Wales, FL 33853

6 p.m.

Because of increased numbers, we now plan to conduct our candlelight vigil in The Marketplace, a public square one-half block north of Polk State Lake Wales



The Villages

1000 Lake Sumter Landing

The Villages, FL 32162

Noon-2 p.m.



Lakeland

Munn Park

201 E. Main St.

Lakeland, FL 33801

2 p.m.



Daytona Beach

Intersection of W. International Speedway Boulevard and S. Clyde Morris Boulevard

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

10 a.m.