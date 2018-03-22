Florida airports see either some delays or none after nor'easter

A mad rush is happening at Orlando International Airport Thursday morning as thousands of people try to get on flights that had previously been canceled due to yet another nor'easter.

However, the Tampa International Airport is not so lucky.

There is a great deal of good news for people trying to get out of Orlando heading to all destinations including the Northeast.

The departure board is free from delays and cancellations. The only thing delays and cancellations on some arrivals.

Folks up North are still having a hard time getting out and all of the cancellations that are being seen are from Northeastern cities.

However, Tampa International Airport is seeing some cancellations and delays.

With winter storms like these, unexpected delays or cancellations are common. It is best to check your flight status before leaving for the airport by either calling or going onto the airport's website.

If a friend or loved one is traveling, make sure you stay in contact with them.

Many in the North saw power outages with some areas seeing as much as more than a foot of snow.