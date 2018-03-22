Noor Salman trial: Prosecutors plan to wrap-up case

Last Updated: Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:18 AM EDT
Prosecutors in the Noor Salman trial could possibly rest their case on Thursday.
Salman is accused of helping her husband Omar Mateen plan the Pulse nightclub attack that took 49 lives.
Mateen's mother Shahla Mateen took the stand on Wednesday as she told jurors she last saw her son about 11 hours before the attack and he seemed normal.
Jurors also saw texts between Omar Mateen and his wife as the attack was happening.
Prosecutors say Salman seemed calm while at the same time, a voicemail from Shahla Mateen showed concern.
“I wish I knew,” she said, having no idea about the attack her son would carry out about 11 hours later.
The gunman's sister also testified that Salman never complained about being in an abusive relationship.
Defense attorneys said the texts do not prove that Salman knew anything about the plan nor the attack. Mateen's mother and sister both testified today that Salman was a good mother and they never heard Omar Mateen talk about carrying out a violent act.
That has been a key point to the defense's argument.
David Haas, of Haas Law Firm, shared his thoughts about the case with Spectrum News.
"If the jury believes the government theory that Noor Salman wasn't worried because she knew where he had gone, obviously they're going to contend one, she knew where he went, but more importantly she helped him create a cover story," said Haas
