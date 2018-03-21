Noor Salman trial: Jurors expect to hear more Pulse evidence

Jurors are expected to hear more about key evidence in the Noor Salman trial as it enters its fifth day on Wednesday.

Salman, who is accused of helping her husband Omar Mateen plan the deadly June 2016 attack at Pulse nightclub that killed 49 people, made statements to the FBI that Mateen spoke to her about jihad and watching violent online videos, stated prosecutors.

Meantime, prosecutors also said the FBI agents who interviewed Salman just hours after the Pulse attack say she made odd statements, including asking when she would get money from her husband’s bank account.

They also say Salman showed no emotion when she was told her husband was dead.

Defense attorneys say the agents are inconsistent with their testimony. They allege the agent planted information into statements given by Salman, by saying that the agent knew details about the case and told those details to Salman, which is how she knew about details like Disney, Pulse and Orlando.

"Even if those confessions were true, which I don’t believe they're true, there is no evidence that she aided and abetted him. The government hasn't shown that yet. Maybe they haven't shown their hand but I will argue we're well into trial and they should be wrapping up there case in the next few days and they just haven't proven it," said Susan Clary, a spokeswoman for the Salman Family.