Morgan and Morgan files first class action lawsuit in Facebook data breach

Law firm Morgan and Morgan announced Wednesday that it has filed the first class action lawsuit from the data breach of over 50 million users on Facebook by Cambridge Analytica.

Morgan & Morgan file suit in FB breach by Cambridge Analytica

Suit filed in Northern District of California

John Yanchunis says firm "waged psychological warfare"

READ COMPLAINT: Price v. Facebook, Inc., Cambridge Analytica

The suit, Price v. Facebook, Inc. and Cambridge Analytica, was filed by attorney John Yanchunis in the Northern District of California on behalf of plaintiff Lauren Price and all other Facebook users affected by the data mining.

Yanchunis released the following statement Wednesday in a press release:

“The recent disclosure of the violation of the privacy rights of 50 million consumers who use and trusted Facebook represents yet another troubling example of a company’s failure to maintain the security of information consumers provided – despite its representations to consumers that they have a choice to allow who can access their information through privacy settings.”

He continued by alleging that Cambridge Analytica waged “psychological warfare” against unsuspecting and non-consenting Facebook users.

Cambridge Analytica is a political consulting firm that worked with President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Critics have accused the firm of illegally mining data to target Facebook users with campaign ads.

Yanchunis also added in the statement that it is “alarming” that Facebook executives reportedly knew of the breach and chose not to say anything until March 16, when the company announced it was suspending Cambridge Analytica.