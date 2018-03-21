Florida flights impacted by upcoming nor'easter

Dozens of flights at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport are canceled and more are delayed as the North is bracing for its fourth nor'easter.

Northeast expected up to foot of snow in some places

Flights canceled or delayed

The Northeast is facing its fourth nor'easter in less than a month. And flights to and from many cities in the northeast, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston, are grounded on Wednesday.

Spectrum News spoke with a traveler who was stranded at OIA during the overnight.

"We weren't real happy with the delays were happening, because they told us after we were supposed to board so that was a little disturbing. So we just sat at the airport for hours waiting for our plane, yelling at screaming children," said Boston resident Lisa Lupo.

The Northeast is expecting heavy snow that could be anywhere between 5 to 12 inches in some places with high wind gusts.