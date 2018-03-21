Last Updated: Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 8:24 AM EDT
Dozens of flights at Orlando International Airport and Tampa International Airport are canceled and more are delayed as the North is bracing for its fourth nor'easter.
- Northeast expected up to foot of snow in some places
- Flights canceled or delayed
- Orlando International Airport flight status
- Tampa International Airport flight status
The Northeast is facing its fourth nor'easter in less than a month. And flights to and from many cities in the northeast, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston, are grounded on Wednesday.
Spectrum News spoke with a traveler who was stranded at OIA during the overnight.
"We weren't real happy with the delays were happening, because they told us after we were supposed to board so that was a little disturbing. So we just sat at the airport for hours waiting for our plane, yelling at screaming children," said Boston resident Lisa Lupo.
The Northeast is expecting heavy snow that could be anywhere between 5 to 12 inches in some places with high wind gusts.
Latest News: Florida
- Florida flights impacted by upcoming nor'easter
- Stoneman Douglas student arrested for online threat, deputies say
- Missing child alert issued for Gainesville teen canceled
- Florida sets another tourism record in 2017
- It's illegal to drive with your hazard lights on in the rain in Florida
- MAPS: Central Florida power outage maps
- Pulse: Noor Salman trial enters 4th day after FBI agent testimony
- Accused Parkland shooter's brother charged with trespassing at high school
- Questions on FDOT involvement in FIU bridge project mount