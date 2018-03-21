2 astronauts, 1 cosmonaut to journey to International Space Station

Three space explorers will be heading to the International Space Station on Wednesday afternoon to help conduct experiments.

Launch will be at Kazakhstan at 1:44 p.m. EST

One experiment will be effects of bone marrow in microgravity

NASA astronauts A.J. (Drew) Feustel and Ricky Arnold, along with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will be on board a Soyuz spacecraft will be launching at 1:44 p.m. from Kazakhstan.

According to NASA, they will be joining the Expedition 55, which will "study Earth Atmospherics, the effects of microgravity on bone marrow, materials responses to space environments, and biological samples responses to simulated gravity."

The crew will dock with the ISS on Friday.

The astronauts and cosmonaut will also take part in a spacewalk and welcome in a new SpaceX Dragon cargo craft in early April.

