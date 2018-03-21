Last Updated: Wednesday, March 21, 2018, 11:21 AM EDT
Three space explorers will be heading to the International Space Station on Wednesday afternoon to help conduct experiments.
- Launch will be at Kazakhstan at 1:44 p.m. EST
- One experiment will be effects of bone marrow in microgravity
- See more space coverage here
NASA astronauts A.J. (Drew) Feustel and Ricky Arnold, along with cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, will be on board a Soyuz spacecraft will be launching at 1:44 p.m. from Kazakhstan.
According to NASA, they will be joining the Expedition 55, which will "study Earth Atmospherics, the effects of microgravity on bone marrow, materials responses to space environments, and biological samples responses to simulated gravity."
The crew will dock with the ISS on Friday.
The astronauts and cosmonaut will also take part in a spacewalk and welcome in a new SpaceX Dragon cargo craft in early April.
Latest News: Space
- 2 astronauts, 1 cosmonaut to journey to International Space Station
- NASA twin study shows living in space can change gene expression
- SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches communication satellite
- New date set for rescheduled Falcon 9 launch
- Video: United Launch Alliance launches Atlas V rocket
- Atlas V rocket to send weather satellite to orbit
- 45th Space Congress underway in Cape Canaveral
- SpaceX scrubs Falcon 9 launch of communications satellite
- At KSC, Pence, National Space Council discuss private exploration