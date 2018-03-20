Princeton University: New Jersey police surround gunman

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 12:19 PM EDT

On Tuesday morning, New Jersey's Princeton University issued an alert that a gunman was surrounded by police at a Panera restaurant.

Princeton police confirmed the incident and have shutdown streets around the Panera on Nassau Street.

Princeton University stated that two campus buildings closest to Panera have been evacuated as a precaution. It also mentioned that it is spring break and there are no classes in session.

