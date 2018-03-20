Noor Salman trial enters its fourth day

On day three of the trial, attorneys questioned an FBI agent at the center of the prosecutors' case on Monday.

Special Agent Ricardo Enriquez testified that Salman told him her husband Omar Mateen became obsessed with watching violent jihadist videos two years before the Pulse attack.

Salman reportedly told FBI agents hours after the shooting that she was concerned her husband was planning an attack.

However, defense attorneys say that does not mean she helped Mateen plan it.

David Haas, of Haas Law Firm, shared his thoughts about the case with Spectrum News.

"What the jury will be instructed is the element government has to prove is that she knowingly aided and abetted the attack. Knowing about the attack is just one part of it, aiding and abetting is what she's actually charged with doing, and there's a difference," he said.