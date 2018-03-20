New package explodes in Texas, injuring 1 at FedEx

A bomb exploded at an Austin FedEx building that at the moment has injured one person, stated authorities.

According to Schertz Police Department in Texas, a medium-sized package exploded on a conveyor track with metal shrapnel and nails at a FedEx processing plant in Schertz.

One person was injured in the concussion of the explosion, according to police. Spectrum News affiliate in Austin confirms that one person was hurt in this latest explosion, but is expected to survive.



Police stated that the package was heading towards Austin.

Austin has been the location of multiple bombings throughout the last few weeks that have hurt or killed various people.

On Sunday night, two people, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, were injured in a bombing in Austin. They apparently tripped the explosive while walking a bike in the neighborhood.

Austin Police Department interim Chief Brian Manley said they suffered significant injuries but have been stabilized at a hospital.

