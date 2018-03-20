Accused Parkland shooter's brother charged with trespassing at high school

The brother of accused Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz has been charged with trespassing at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed in the Valentine's Day shooting.

Zachary Cruz was once a student at the high school; however, he is accused of bypassing locked doors and gates to get on campus.

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Cruz was caught on camera riding his skateboard around the school.

Zachary Cruz was arrested at 4:30 p.m. after students had already been dismissed from school.

According to his arrest report, he told deputies he went to the school to "reflect on the school shooting and to soak it in."

The 18-year-old Zachary Cruz lived with his brother at a friend's home after their mother died.

His arrest came just five days after he attended his older brother's arraignment in a Broward County courtroom, where he was pictured crying and at times holding his hands together, as if he were praying.

Trespassing on a school property is a second-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to six months in jail.

Because Zachary Cruz was already warned not to be on the school campus, he could face up to one year in jail.

Zachary Cruz was held in the same jail as his brother, who is facing 17 first-degree murder charges.