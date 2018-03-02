Winter storm causes 68 cancellations at Orlando International Airport

Winter storms in the northeast have left thousands of people without power, put 22 million under a coastal flood warning and forced the cancellation of some 3,000 flights at airports across the country.

68 flights canceled at Orlando International Airport, 54 at Tampa International

Check with your airline before traveling out of Florida

At Orlando International Airport Friday, there were 68 cancellations to and from midwestern and northeastern airports, and 95 delays.

Tampa International Airport reports 86 delays and 54 cancellations.

At least two people have died, according to authorities in Maryland and Virginia.

Utility companies say about 500,000 people were without power in District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Flooding in Massachusetts, meanwhile, closed roads and threatened homes south of Boston, and elsewhere along the coast.

Information from CNN was used in this report.