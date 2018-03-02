Michigan university: 2 dead after shooting on campus

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Friday, March 02, 2018, 12:30 PM EST

Two people have died following a shooting at the Central Michigan University on Friday morning, the university confirmed.

  • Two who died not students
  • Suspect considered armed, dangerous

The university stated the two who died are not students and police believe the shooting, which happened at Campbell Hall, is from a domestic situation.


The campus is on lockdown and the police are searching for a person of interest, James Eric Davis, Jr., the university stated on its website.

The alleged gunman is 19 years old is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous, the university and the Mount Pleasant's city government reported.


The Mount Pleasant's city government Twitter account advised that people should be aware of their surroundings.

On its Facebook page, the government also stated that, "City buildings are currently locked down and not accessible to the general public."

The university's student government also advised people to stay inside.

There are about 23,000 students at the Mount Pleasant university, which is about two hours northwest of Detroit. 

Check back for updates.
Latest News: National