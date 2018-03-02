Michigan university: 2 dead after shooting on campus

Two people have died following a shooting at the Central Michigan University on Friday morning, the university confirmed.

Two who died not students

Suspect considered armed, dangerous

The university stated the two who died are not students and police believe the shooting, which happened at Campbell Hall, is from a domestic situation.

CMU police confirm two individuals were fatally shot at Campbell Hall on campus this morning. The deceased are not students and police believe the situation started from a domestic situation. There are no additional injuries; suspect is still at large: https://t.co/AxvPn3N0s0 — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The person of interest is James Eric Davis, Jr. He is a black male, approximately 19 years of age, 5'10" & 135 lbs. He was last see wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach the suspect. Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/dCChxe1Tfr — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The campus is on lockdown and the police are searching for a person of interest, James Eric Davis, Jr., the university stated on its website.

The alleged gunman is 19 years old is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous, the university and the Mount Pleasant's city government reported.

UPDATE 10:23 a.m.: The suspect is a 19-year-old black male who is approx. 5 foot 9 inches tall. He is wearing mustard yellow jeans and a blue hoodie. He may have taken off the blue hoodie. He is considered armed & dangerous. If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call 911. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

There has been a report of shots fired at Campbell Hall on campus. Suspect is still at large, police advise all to take shelter. If you see something suspicious, call 911. — Central Michigan U. (@CMUniversity) March 2, 2018

The Mount Pleasant's city government Twitter account advised that people should be aware of their surroundings.

URGENT INFORMATION: There has been a report of a shooting on the campus of Central Michigan University. MPPD is assisting @cmupd with the situation. The shooter has not yet been apprehended. Please remain aware of your surroundings and call 911 to report suspicious activity — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

On its Facebook page, the government also stated that, "City buildings are currently locked down and not accessible to the general public."

The university's student government also advised people to stay inside.

⚠️Everyone please stay inside and lock your doors. Do not leave the building you are in or walk around campus ⚠️ — CMU SGA (@CMUSGA) March 2, 2018

There are about 23,000 students at the Mount Pleasant university, which is about two hours northwest of Detroit.

