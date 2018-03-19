The first lawsuit stemming from the Florida International University bridge collapse is expected to be filed today.

First lawsuit in FIU bridge collapse expected Monday

Morgan and Morgan to announce lawsuit during news conference

All victims in collpase accounted for

Matt Morgan, with Morgan and Morgan, said they will announce the lawsuit and details surrounding the claim today. This lawsuit is being filed on behalf of a victim who was injured in last Thursday’s bridge collapse.

The remains of the two final victims were removed from the rubble of the collapsed bridge this weekend.

In an instant Thursday, the 950-ton span under construction at FIU collapsed, and with no time to act or to flee, the cars that just so happened to be below it were pancaked under the rubble. Six people died.

All of the victims have been accounted for.

"That makes it a total of five people that were recovered from under the bridge," said Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez. "There was one individual that passed away at the hospital for a total of 6 people. And I believe that is the final count."

At the time of the collapse crews were working on tightening cables on the bridge.

According to FDOT, two days before the bridge collapse, a lead engineer on the project left a voicemail about a crack in the bridge that would need repair. But no one heard the voicemail at FDOT until after the disaster.

FDOT also says FIU’s design team never requested for complete road closures during installation or stress testing.

Morgan and Morgan will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to announce lawsuit.