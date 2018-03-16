New 'Infinity War' trailer leaves us wondering: Which Avengers will survive?

"The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal: to wipe out half the universe."

With that ominous line, the new "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer gives fans of the Marvel Cinema Universe the biggest eyeful yet of the Mad Titan's arrival on Earth, and the union of the galaxy's mightiest heroes.

The trailer dropped Friday, and advance tickets are now available.

The film combines the heroes from the "Avengers," "Spider-Man," "Dr. Strange," "Black Panther" and "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies against Josh Brolin's Thanos, a galactic warlord bent on uniting the Infinity Stones (the gems that have figured prominently in many of these movies), on one gauntlet, giving Thanos immense power.

The trailer includes shots of Thanos facing off against Thor, Iron Man and at the end, Captain America, mano-a-giant-mano.

Rumors online is that some of the original Avengers, most notably Captain America, may not survive the two-part Infinity War series. This trailer will only amplify those fears.

Disney moved up the release date for "Avengers: Infinity War" about two weeks, so the movie opens April 27.