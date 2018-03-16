Choking hazard concerns prompt recall of nearly 600K pacifier, teether holders

Last Updated: Friday, March 16, 2018, 10:32 PM EDT
Nearly 600,000 Dr. Brown’s Lovey Pacifier and Teether Holders have been recalled due to a choking hazard.
Handi Craft recalled 590,000 units of the product after 67 reports of the ribbon fraying and the snap detaching. No injuries have been reported so far.
The pacifiers and teether handles were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, H-E-B Grocery, K-Mart, Target, Toys ‘R Us/Babies ‘R Us, Walmart, Amazon.com and various stores nationwide from August 2015 to March 2018.
Styles included in the recall:
- Giraffe
- Zebra Turtle
- Reindeer (Special Holiday Edition)
- Frog (Special Holiday Edition)
- Spring Bunny (Special Holiday Edition)
- Deer
- Bunny
Only holders with the following lot codes are included in this recall:
RICH0615; RICH0715; RICH0815; RICH1215; RICH0516; RICH0616; RICH0716; RICH1116; RICH1016; RICH0916; RICH1216; RICH0317; RICH0417; RICH0517; RICH0617; RICH0717; RICH0817; RICH0917.
For more information, call Handi-Craft at 833-224-7674 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CST Monday through Friday or click here and select "Recall Information."
