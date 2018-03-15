Surveillance video from Parkland school shooting released

Broward County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the day of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The video was taken on campus, but outside Building 12, and officials say it confirms a former Broward County deputy never went inside the building where the shooting took place.

In it, you see Deputy Scot Peterson patrolling the halls, and then getting on a golf cart with another person and heading toward the building. Peterson is then seen standing outside Building 12.

The sheriff's office issued this statement with the video:

"We welcomed the court’s decision to release the video of Deputy Scot Peterson’s actions on February 14.

"The video speaks for itself. His actions were enough to warrant an internal affairs investigation, as requested by Sheriff Scott Israel on Feb. 21. After being suspended without pay, Peterson chose to resign and immediately retired rather than face possible termination."

The video shows no disturbing images, such as scared students or scenes from the shooting.

Seventeen people were killed at the school.

VIDEO: Newly-released video shows a @browardsheriff deputy standing outside the building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas HS where 17 students were killed: https://t.co/8txcOCSWhh pic.twitter.com/Szpjn6Xsx9 — News 13 (@MyNews13) March 15, 2018

